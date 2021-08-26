Pegasus Row: WB Govt Assures SC About Pause On Inquiry Proceedings Until Pendency Of Pleas

On Wednesday, the West Bengal government gave a verbal assurance to the Supreme Court that it will pause the proceedings of the judicial inquiry into the Pegasus row until the pendency of the other pleas. While NGO Global Village Foundation has challenged the WB government's notification to constitute a judicial commission to probe the snooping controversy, other petitioners such as advocate ML Sharma, CPI MP John Brittas, Association for Democratic Reforms founder Jagdeep Chhokar and the Editors Guild of India have sought an inquiry into the Pegasus row. Appearing for the NGO, Queen's Counsel Harish Salve stressed that there cannot be a parallel probe when the SC is hearing the matter.

CJI NV Ramana told the WB government's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, "When we are hearing other matters, we expect some restraint. The present issue is connected to other issues. It will have a bearing on it. In all fairness, we expect you to wait".

When the senior advocate urged the SC bench comprising the CJI and Justice Surya Kant to not pass any order in this regard, the latter revealed that it will pronounce a comprehensive order on the pleas next week. Thereafter, the Congress MP agreed to convey this message to the state government. The Global Village Foundation's plea has now been tagged along with the other petitions which are likely to come up for hearing next week.

West Bengal initiates judicial probe into Pegasus probe

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus, the software developed by Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group. As per media reports, it targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Notably, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources. Making a statement in both Houses of Parliament, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the over-the-top allegations raising suspicion over the fact the Pegasus story appeared a day before the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament. On the other hand, the Defence Ministry clarified that it has not done any transaction with the NSO Group.

On July 26, the Mamata Banerjee-led government appointed a Commission of Inquiry comprising ex-SC judge Madan Lokur and former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya under the Commission of Inquiry Act. It was tasked to investigate the facts and circumstances related to the purported illegal hacking of phones of various police officials, politicians, MLAs, journalists, activists and other judges. This came in the wake of reports suggesting that the CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and TMC poll strategist Prashant Kishor were potential targets of Pegasus.