Mumbai Police Detain Protesters In Marine Drive

Condemning the recent violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act, protesters in Mumbai gathered at the Marine Drive on Monday night. As per reports, over 30 protesters were detained by the Mumbai police after they gathered near Marine Drive to hold a candlelight vigil to protest against the clashes that took place between pro-CAA and anti-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi on February 24.

Mumbai: Police have detained the protesters who had gathered at Marine Drive to protest against yesterday's violence in Delhi. #Maharashtra https://t.co/Hru703lwJg pic.twitter.com/bUxtUoyLDr — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

Media reports suggest that protesters had earlier planned to hold the candlelight vigil at Gateway of India but they had to relocate after Mumbai police barricaded the iconic landmark and prohibited entry. As per reports, Mumbai police have said that no permission was granted to hold a protest or a candlelight vigil. Protesters who gathered at Marine Drive reportedly said that they were against any form of violence and condemned the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Delhi.

Delhi violence

In a massive escalation of tension in northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in 10 different locations in the North-East district of Delhi.

Image Credit: ANI