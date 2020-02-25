The Debate
Mumbai Police Detain Protesters In Marine Drive

Law & Order

People in Mumbai have gathered to protest against the recent violence that took place in Delhi over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marine Drive

Condemning the recent violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act, protesters in Mumbai gathered at the Marine Drive on Monday night. As per reports, over 30 protesters were detained by the Mumbai police after they gathered near Marine Drive to hold a candlelight vigil to protest against the clashes that took place between pro-CAA and anti-CAA demonstrators in northeast Delhi on February 24.

Read: Congress Attacks Delhi Police, MHA Over Violent Clashes Between Pro & Anti-CAA Protesters

Read: Head Constable Killed In Clashes Over CAA; Sec 144 Imposed At 10 Locations In N-E Delhi

Media reports suggest that protesters had earlier planned to hold the candlelight vigil at Gateway of India but they had to relocate after Mumbai police barricaded the iconic landmark and prohibited entry. As per reports, Mumbai police have said that no permission was granted to hold a protest or a candlelight vigil. Protesters who gathered at Marine Drive reportedly said that they were against any form of violence and condemned the clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in Delhi. 

Read: CM Kejriwal Distressed Over Delhi Clashes, Puts Onus On HM, LG To Restore Law & Order

Delhi violence

In a massive escalation of tension in northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in 10 different locations in the North-East district of Delhi. 

Read: Internet Services Suspended In Aligarh Amid Clashes Between Anti-CAA Protesters & Police

 Image Credit: ANI

Published:
COMMENT
