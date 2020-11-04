'People Of India Fight For Me': Arnab Goswami From The Van After Arrest By Mumbai Police

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has illegally assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed and has nothing to do with any ongoing probe. Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Arnab Goswami's residence, they had no summons no papers. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

When Arnab was forcefully pushed inside the Police van and 10-12 policemen surrounded him, he said, "They assaulted me, and they did not let me meet my family. They did not let me meet my father-in-law, my mother-in-law, they beat up my son. They physically assaulted me in my own residence. I want the justice system of the country to see, people of India, fight for me."

#IndiaWithArnab | 'They beat my son,' Arnab Goswami manages to say through the van's window after SHOCKING assault by Mumbai Police at his house; Fire in your support for #ArnabGoswami; Send in your videos; Join us now, #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/JAyCe2iHh5 — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

WATCH: Samyabrata Ray Goswami Narrates Full SHAMEFUL Assault On Arnab Goswami By Police

FIRE in your support for Arnab Goswami after the shocking assault and arrest by police; Send us your videos, tweet with the hashtag #IndiaWithArnab; Take a stand against this atrocious and appalling action; Raise your voice for #ArnabGoswami #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/fNMgf1OcDZ — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Samyabrata Ray Goswami who was inside the house when the Mumbai Police entered Arnab's residence said, "About 8 o clock, about 10 policemen barged in. About 1.15 we had come home last night, so we were sleeping and we said that please give us 10-15 minutes. Arnab was not feeling well, he needed his medicines but 20 minutes was much of a time for Mumbai Police, they kept banging. Our cameras were not switched on till then, but they thrashed Arnab, they switched off their own camera as well. They held him by hair, Arnab said I want my lawyer. They forced me to sign some paper. They snatched it out of my hand and tore. I need to tell the courts of India but they said you cannot write. They told Arnab that they will take him to Raigad Police Station. For about 20 minutes, Arnab said that let me take medicines, we could not even tell our parents, there were lady cops who stopped us."

SHOCKING: Arnab Goswami manhandled by Mumbai Police at his house; VISUALS on Camera

I&B Minister Javadekar condemns Arnab Goswami's assault & arrest; Slams Maharashtra govt