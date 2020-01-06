Bengaluru: People Protest In Large Numbers In Front Of Town Hall Over JNU Violence

After the JNU brutal assault on the students and faculty members, people in huge numbers gathered in front of the Town Hall in Bengaluru to condemn the assault on JNU students and faculties. The protesters have slammed the Delhi Police for not reaching on time to control the violence. Delhi Police, however, stated that the police received a call at 5 pm about a scuffle between students and they responded immediately. The Police PRO MS Randhawa revealed that JNU administration allowed them to enter the campus after 7:30 pm after which police conducted a flag march.