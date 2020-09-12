Justice RV Ramana Slams 'juicy Gossips' And 'slanderous' Social Media Posting On Judges

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice NV Ramana on Saturday refuted public perception of judges leading a life of luxury in ivory towers calling it a 'misunderstanding'. Justice Ramana, while delivering a lecture at a book release function revealed that most judges had to work very hard to balance their social lives in order to become more independent.

"There seems to be a misunderstanding that judges lead a life of luxury in their ivory towers. That is not true. Judges have to balance their social lives in order to be independent," he said.

Justice Ramana also spoke about how judges had become a soft target of criticism saying, "judges have seemed to become a subject of juicy gossip." The Justice revealed how judges were also tasked with practising self-restraint while speaking on social issues in the public sphere as well as in the institution.

Read: SC Says Its 2004 Verdict On Sub-classification Of SC/STs Needs To Be Reconsidered

Read: Treatment Of COVID-19 Infected Patients: Mere Direction For Complying With Order Not Enough, Says SC

Important to keep mental health in check: CJI

Chief Justice of India S.A Bobde, who was also present at the event, stressed on the need to maintain an adequate balance of one's mental health, keeping in check, the effects of the pandemic on the mind. He also stated that the COVID pandemic had brought in two negatives-- a depression tendency and unnecessary aggression. "We need to address these issues also," said the CJI.

Talking at length about mental health, CJI Bobde revealed that the top court had taken an initiative to help people to keep their mental health in check adding that the system would now also provide them with mental health advice. "The Secretary-General very soon in this regard will announce the initiative soon," CJI Bobde said.

The CJI and Justices were present at the book launch function of Justice (Retired) R Banumathi who has released a book -- "Judiciary, Judges, and the administration of Justice" giving an insight into the institution where she worked for nearly three decades.

Read: Loan Moratorium Case: SC Says 'no Bank Account To Be Declared As NPA' Till Plea Disposed

Read: SC Plea Claims Non-implementation Of 'Ayushman Bharat'; Apex Court issues Notice To States

(With Agency Inputs; Image Credits- PTI)