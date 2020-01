The hostel warden of the Periyar hostel in JNU narrated the incidents of the brutal attack on students and faculty members in the university stating that around 150 to 200 masked miscreants entered the JNU campus armed with rods, lathis and stones. The masked goons who entered the campus knew of the absence of CCTVs in certain areas of the hostel and vandalized the hostel property. About 34 injured in the violence, who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged, he added.