Peter Mukerjea Walks Out Of Jail After 4 Years As Bombay HC's 6-week Stay On Bail Ends

Former INX chief Strategy officer Peter Mukerjea On Friday has been released out on bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, after four years. The six-week stay on the Bombay High Court order granting bail to Mukerjea ended on Friday. Mukerjea, who was arrested in 2015, had been in jail even after being granted bail by Bombay High Court last month. The CBI did not approach the Supreme Court challenging his bail.

On February 6, the Bombay High Court granted the former media executive chief bail in the Sheena Bora murder case. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on November 19, 2015, for allegedly being part of the murder conspiracy of his step-daughter Sheena Bora. Bombay HC ruled that there was no evidence to show his prima facie involvement in the crime.

Justice Nitin Sambre took into consideration factors such as Mukerjea having undergone a bypass surgery. The court also noted that Mukerjea had already languished in jail for 4 years. Granting him bail on a surety of Rs.2,00,000, the Bombay HC directed Mukerjea not to contact his son., daughter and other witnesses in the case. However, Mukerjea suffered a blow as the court stayed its order for a period of 6 weeks so that the CBI could file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

The Sheena Bora murder case

Mukerjea’s ex-wife Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna are the main accused in the murder of Bora on April 24, 2012. The alleged killing of Sheena Bora came to the fore in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai was arrested in another case. After revealing that he helped Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna dispose off her body, he turned an approver in the case. Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna were arrested by the CBI in April 2015. As per the CBI, Peter Mukerjea entered into a criminal conspiracy along with his then-wife Indrani and Khanna to murder Bora. In the supplementary CBI chargesheet filed in 2016, Peter Mukerjea was charged under Section 302 (murder), Section 120b (Conspiracy) and Section 201 (Destruction of evidence).

