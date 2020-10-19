Petition In SC Seeks 'transparent & Timely' Appointment Of Information Commissioner In CIC

The Supreme Court on Monday received a petition seeking urgent hearing over the 'timely and transparent' appointment of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission (CIC) under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The petition comes against the backdrop of the recent retirement of the Chief Information Commissioner, after which his post along with the posts of several others lie vacant. The petition, filed by activist Anjali Bhardwaj through advocate Prashant Bhushan, alleges that while key posts lie vacant, the pendency of the appeals/complaints continues to rise.

"With the retirement of the Chief Information Commissioner on August 26, 2020 and another commissioner demitting office at the end of September 2020, currently 6 posts, including that of the Chief are lying vacant and the pendency of the appeals/complaints has risen to over 36,600," stated the application while seeking an urgent hearing.

"As of October 15, 2020, the number of pending appeals/complaints is more than 36,600. It is further submitted that it appears the UOI is resorting to issuing fresh advertisements instead of filling all the advertised vacant posts in a bid to cause undue delay in the appointments thereby frustrating peoples' right to information. No reasons have been furnished by the respondent as to why four vacancies were not filled pursuant to the advertisement dated December 12, 2019 and the order of this Court dated December 16, 2019...," it added.

The petition in the apex court also referred to the alleged "non-compliance" by the Centre of the top court's December 16, 2019 order wherein a deadline of three months had been given to the Centre to fill the vacancies that existed in the CIC.

(With ANI Inputs)