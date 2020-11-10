Petitions Filed In SC On Arnab's Arrest, Request Security, 24-hour Surveillance In Custody

Raising concerns over Arnab's security in Taloja jail, two petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, requesting ad-interim relief for the Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief and asking the top court to issue directions to the Maharashtra Police over their interrogation process.

The two pleas have been filed separately by Supreme Court lawyer Subhash Jha and Acharya Vikramaditya in the top court, both expressing concern over Arnab's security in jail.

Acharya Vikramaditya in his plea has requested the apex court to issue directions to the Police, reminding them of the order upheld in the DD Basu case, whereby law, the names of all those who interrogate the arrested need to be placed on record. It also adds that the memo of arrest must be attested by a family member who needs to be made aware of his whereabouts and where he is being taken henceforth.

Acharya demands 24-hour CCTV surveillance

"The petitioner submits that Mr. Arnab Goswami should be provided with a facility to talk and meet with his family members and should be provided with proper medical attention till the date he is police/judicial custody," read the petition.

It has also demanded that directions be issued by the top court to protect the life and personal liberty of Arnab and to provide him adequate security in the nature of 24-hour CCTV surveillance, shifting him from Taloja jail to a safer facility.

Acharya Vikramaditya also demanded that Arnab be allowed to communicate his well-being to media and regular intervals and his family be allowed to meet him and handover food, clothes, and medicines.

Arnab Goswami Moves Supreme Court

In a massive development on Tuesday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea. A day earlier, a division bench of the Bombay HC comprising Justice SS Shinde and MS Karnik on Monday directed the Sessions Court to decide on Arnab Goswami's bail plea within 4 days of his filing the petition. As the bail plea was moved on Monday, the Alibag Sessions Court shall have to rule on the petition by Friday.

While rejecting the interim bail application of Arnab, the bench clarified that its observations are prima facie in nature and will not apply to the application made by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief seeking regular bail. It held that the rejection of the interim bail plea will not be construed as an impediment to Arnab seeking alternative remedies. Meanwhile, the Alibag Sessions Court is expected to take up Arnab's bail plea for hearing later in the day.

