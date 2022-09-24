Petrol Bomb Hurled On RSS Functionary Seetharaman's Residence In Tamil Nadu's Chitlapakkam

In another instance of attack on RSS workers in Tamil Nadu, petrol bombs were hurled at an RSS functionary's residence in the Chitlapakkam area of Tambaram district on Friday. The incident occurred around midnight when two bike-borne miscreants stopped outside RSS district secretary Sitharaman's home and threw bottles filled with petrol inside the house. The bottles crashed throw the window causing a loud noise and a spark. Slippers outside the home were completely charred, although no major harm was caused to the residents or the property.

Alarmed by the incident, the RSS leader immediately called the police and an investigation was launched. CCTV footage from the incident showed unidentified men hurling petrol bombs into the house and escaping the scene. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

RSS office attacked in Kerala

Notably, a similar attack was reported at the office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Kerala’s Mattannur town on September 23. The accused, captured in the surveillance camera, were seen stopping outside the RSS office on a bike. One of the accused rushed to the building and hurled a petrol bomb before fleeing the spot. Window panes were broken as a result of the attack and the bed inside the office was stained with petrol. Police are investigating the incident and have been unable to identify the miscreants.

The attack follows the strike announced by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala, against the country-wide raids conducted under the leadership of NIA on September 22 at PFI's offices, residences, and various other locations followed by arrests of its leaders.