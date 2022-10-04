PFI Crackdown Continues; Delhi Police Arrests 4 Members From Shaheen Bagh Under UAPA Act

Mega crackdown on Popular Front of India (PFI) continues after the Centre imposed a ban on the radical outfit and its affiliates on September 28. The Delhi police arrested four members of the PFI on Tuesday from the Shaheen Bagh area. According to the sources, the accused did a recce of the religious place and was conspiring to spread religious frenzy

All four accused have been booked under Section 120(B) (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This comes a week after Delhi Police's Special Cell unit along with district police conducted raids across six districts in the city and nabbed 30 people allegedly linked with PFI.

Centre bans PFI in India for 5 years

The Central government banned the Popular Front of India, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has "links" with global terror groups like ISIS. The Centre also outlawed several PFI associates for five years, following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. The organisations which have been declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include - Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Following the ban, the digital footprint of the outfit and its associates are also being wiped out as the official website of the group was taken down on Wednesday, September 28. Also, the websites of its affiliated organisations are being wiped out from the internet. Rehab India Foundation, an affiliate of PFI’s website, has also been taken out from the world of the internet.

