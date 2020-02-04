EXCLUSIVE: PFI Fails To Explain Source Of Funding To ED, Say Sources

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has come under the scanner of Enforcement Directorate (ED) following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources have now confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding.

Republic TV has accessed details of the investigation which is being conducted by the financial probe agency. Sources have told Republic TV that 13 members of PFI and Rehab India Foundation were called in for questioning, of which only six appeared before the agency and were grilled for several hours. But none of them have been able to explain the source of funding and why the transactions took place during anti-CAA protests. PFI chairman E. Aboobacker, who too was summoned, has sought for more time as he is undergoing medical treatment.

During the questioning, Delhi PFI Unit Parvaiz told the agency that monetary matters were being handled by the secretary. Based on the statement by Parvaiz, when the agency called the secretary of PFI, he told the investigators that he had no idea about where the money came from. The secretary also told ED that he was running a meat shop at Mandi House and is a bogus secretary of the outfit.

The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India. Nine bank accounts belong to Rehab India Foundation, an organization associated with PFI and the same organization has opened 37 bank accounts in the name of 17 different people and organization. It has been alleged that, to dodge the investigating agencies, about Rs 120 crore were deposited in 73 accounts, but the accounts were emptied leaving a nominal amount in the accounts.

PFI came under scanner over the timing of transactions. The amended citizenship bill appeared in the Parliament on December 4 and since then crores of cash started flowing into the accounts linked with PFI. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

The transaction dates in the 15 bank accounts of the PFI also match the dates of violence in which over 20 people died in UP.

PFI in a statement earlier had called the action by ED as political vendetta and claims that the money deposited and withdrawn was meant for lawyers as their fee.

