PFI Follows AAP In Denying Link; Cites 'no Official ED Statement On Rs 120 Cr Transfer

Echoing AAP's response on the alleged AAP-PFI links revealed by Enforcement Directorate (ED), Popular Front of India (PFI) National Secretary Anis Ahmed, on Thursday, said that there were no transactions of Rs 120 crores with PFI accounts. He too pointed out that the ED had not made any official statement on the issue. Moreover, he also said that the words Shaheen Bagh and CAA were mentioned in the ED report.

PFI denies Rs 120 crore transactions

"There have been transactions worth Rs 120 crores in bank accounts - such statements have been made by the ED, state reports. These statements baseless and these transactions have not happened in PFI accounts. No official of ED has officially stated that PFI accounts were involved in these transactions, hence we reject these statements. The ED investigation is on the 2018 case in Kerala and not related to Shaheen Bagh- CAA protests. Shaheen Bagh and CAA have not been mentioned in the reports anywhere," he said.

Sanjay Singh on AAP-PFI links

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that there has been no official statement by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the issue, at a press conference. He also alleged that these reports were political conspiracies of BJP. Furthermore, he urged people to report on any illegal distribution of cash or alcohol for votes by any party.

AAP-PFI link?

In a sensational revelation, Republic TV has learned that a link between the Aam Aadmi Party and Popular Front of India (PFI) has now emerged. The PFI link to not only AAP but also the Bhim Army has surfaced just two days ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, following the Ministry of Home Affairs receiving a report. Financial crimes probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the political links to the anti-CAA agitation which turned violent in some parts of Uttar Pradesh last December.

PFI under ED scanner

The PFI has come under the scanner of ED following certain dubious transactions from accounts linked to the outfit and its related entities. Top sources earlier confirmed to Republic TV that PFI, the organisation which is under the scanner of ED for their alleged involvement in funding the anti-CAA protests, has failed to explain the source of funding. The investigative agency has found that 27 bank accounts were opened in the name of Popular Front of India in which crores of cash were deposited during the anti-CAA protests since December 4. ED suspects that those who deposited the money were instructed to deposit less than 50 thousand rupees at a time.

