PFI Link In Batadroba Violence? Accused Caught Instigating Mob On Tape; WATCH

Weeks after the Batadroba violence, Republic TV on Friday accessed an exclusive video of main accused Ashiqul Islam instigating the mob to attack the police station. In the video dated from the day of the arson, Ashiqul Islam, spotted wearing a bright red T-shirt, can be seen talking to someone on the phone. Thereafter, he rushes toward the mob to yell certain directions and can be heard saying 'burn down the police station' (thana zolai de).

Assam Police's top sources have told Republic that they suspect that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was sending instructions to the prime accused over the phone, following which the arson broke out. His call records have also been analysed, and have confirmed that a conspiracy was being hatched out by persons who were passing 'instructions' to him over the call.

The alleged 'mastermind' of the arson was killed in a car accident at Raidongia in the Nagaon district of Assam on May 29 when he was being taken to the Nagaon Police Station from his residence at Juria in a police vehicle. The incident occurred when he allegedly made an attempt to run away from the police's custody and jumped off the moving vehicle, following which, he was hit by the escort vehicle of the police coming from behind. After his arrest on Sunday, the Assam Police recovered 2 pistols and 7 rounds of ammunition from his possession.

Batadroba violence

Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe terror links into the violence that rocked Nagaon's Batadroba. After the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Isam, a mob turned violent and vandalised the police station. They later set it on fire and also assaulted police officials.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the police are investigating if it was a planned conspiracy. "There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations," DGP Singh said. Visuals have confirmed how the mob, led by a woman, emptied inflammable liquid on the vehicles and thereafter, set them on fire.