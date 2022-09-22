Violent acts allegedly carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor and cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths have had a "demonstrative effect" of striking terror in the minds of the citizens, the NIA said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said this after 106 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by agencies led by it during pan-India raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities.

"Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens," an NIA statement said.

During the searches on Thursday, the NIA found incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, besides a large number of digital devices, it said.

PTI