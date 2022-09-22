Last Updated:

PFI News LIVE: Mega Crackdown On PFI, 106 Functionaries Arrested In NIA Raids In 15 States

The NIA and ED launched a massive nationwide search operation against PFI. In what is being touted as the largest ever investigation to date, the raids are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organizations. As per sources, over 100 cadres of PFI have been arrested so far.

22:19 IST, September 22nd 2022
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.
 

21:49 IST, September 22nd 2022
'Violent acts' by PFI have had 'demonstrative effect' of striking terror in citizens' minds: NIA

Violent acts allegedly carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor and cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths have had a "demonstrative effect" of striking terror in the minds of the citizens, the NIA said on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said this after 106 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by agencies led by it during pan-India raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities.

"Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens," an NIA statement said.

During the searches on Thursday, the NIA found incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, besides a large number of digital devices, it said.

PTI

21:47 IST, September 22nd 2022
Delhi court sends 18 PFI members to 4-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on Thursday sent 18 activists of the PFI, arrested from different parts of the country in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, to four days' custodial interrogation for allegedly supporting terror activities.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order after the probe agency produced the accused before the court and sought their custody, saying they needed to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy.
 

21:45 IST, September 22nd 2022
'PFI is trying to mislead the country': AIPMM

All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz issued a press release regarding action (arrest) on Popular Front of India (PFI) members

"PFI is trying to mislead the country by acting as the saviour of Islam. We've protested against their policies time & again & requested for their ban," it said.

 

19:34 IST, September 22nd 2022
9 accused members of PFI sent to Police custody for 5 days in Assam

A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Assam's Guwahati has sent nine arrested persons linked with Popular Front of India (PFI) to five days of police custody.

18:37 IST, September 22nd 2022
Check state wise arrests made by NIA

Statewise arresting made by NIA:

  • Kerala- 19
  • Andhra Pradesh- 4
  • Karnataka- 7
  • Tamil Nadu -11
  • Uttar Pradesh- 1
  • Telangana- 1
  • Rajasthan- 2
18:06 IST, September 22nd 2022
Five accused members of PFI sent to ATS custody for 5 days in Maharashtra

 

16:49 IST, September 22nd 2022
20 PFI activists detained in Maharashtra

20 PFI activists including five from Nanded have been detained in Maharashtra. We had received information that some activists of the PFI are indulging in anti-national activities, Sandeep Khade, ATS SP, Aurangabad, said.

15:49 IST, September 22nd 2022
'National security extremely important': BJP amid NIA crackdown on PFI

Amid NIA and ED's massive nationwide search operation against PFI, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "National security is extremely important."

"I appreciate the efforts," he added.

15:33 IST, September 22nd 2022
NIA raids: PFI calls for hartal in Kerala on Friday; stages protests

Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisation's offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The outfit also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the southern state on  Friday to mark their strong protest against the central agencies' act.

A PFI statement here said its state committee observed that the arrest of the leaders was part of "state-sponsored terrorism".
 

14:46 IST, September 22nd 2022
Rahul Gandhi reacts to crackdown on PFI

Commenting on the nationwide raids on PFI, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "My view is that all forms of communalism, all forms of violence regardless of where they come from are the same and should be combated. There should be zero tolerance for communalism regardless of where it is coming from."

14:27 IST, September 22nd 2022
2 PFI members arrested in Varanasi

Two PFI members were arrested by the NIA from Varanasi. They are being interrogated at an undisclosed location now. 

13:45 IST, September 22nd 2022
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale welcomes raids

"I think PFI is related to terrorists. We are not opposed to running the organization and uniting the Muslim community. But if there is an attempt to spread terror here by taking the name of the country, then there is a need to take action on it. I welcome the raids of NIA and ED," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opined on the nationwide raids. 

 

13:12 IST, September 22nd 2022
Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashes out at PFI

Hailing the action against PFI, Union Minister Giriraj Singh opined, "The law must take its own course. I don't want to comment on it. PFI is a terrorist organization that works against India. They have made Purnea their centre. They were caught in Phulwari Sharif. They wanted to make India a Muslim country before 1947."

12:44 IST, September 22nd 2022
PFI condemns action by agencies

In a statement, PFI's National Executive Council (NEC) condemned the national wide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassment of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization. NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror. Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country.

12:21 IST, September 22nd 2022
SDPI hits out at Centre

In an official statement, SDPI national president MK Faizi issued a statement accusing the Union government of creating terror using agencies. He demanded the unconditional release of leaders belonging to the Popular Front of India. 

 

12:02 IST, September 22nd 2022
Kerala Police detains PFI workers

Kerala Police detained PFI workers in Kannur after they tried to block a road in order to protest against the NIA raids. NIA raids are underway at several locations linked to PFI in several states.

 

11:45 IST, September 22nd 2022
Devendra Fadnavis reacts to NIA raids

In his first reaction to the NIA raids, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "It won't be appropriate to talk about the action right now. After the action is over, there will be an official statement on this."

 

11:42 IST, September 22nd 2022
SDPI raise slogans against NIA raids

SDPI workers raised slogans of "NIA Go Back" to protest against the NIA raid at the residence of an SDPI leader in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

 

11:20 IST, September 22nd 2022
Amit Shah chairs meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with officials including NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and the DG NIA on raids by NIA on PFI. 

11:20 IST, September 22nd 2022
3 PFI members detained in Aurangabad

A total of three PFI members were detained in Aurangabad. They include Sayyed Faisal, a resident of National Colony, Shaikh Irfan, ex-District President, a  resident of Bayjipura and Parvez Khan, a resident of Bayjipura.

11:20 IST, September 22nd 2022
NIA conducts searches in Kolkata

The NIA is conducting searches at the residence of a PFI worker in Kolkata.

 

10:32 IST, September 22nd 2022
Nashik PFI chief detained

Maulana Saifur Rehman, PFI’s Nashik district president was detained by the Maharashtra ATS. He was taken into custody from Malegaon. 

10:26 IST, September 22nd 2022
Raids in Maharashtra

In an early morning operation, ATS Maharashtra conducted a large number of raids in Aurangabad, Pune, Kohlapur, Beed Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Jalna, Malegaon, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. Four offences have been registered in Mumbai Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded in various sections of IPC and UAPA for indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity amongst communities and for conspiring to wage war against the State. So far 20 accused connected with PFI have been arrested. 
 

10:10 IST, September 22nd 2022
Cases where PFI is allegedly involved

  • Series of killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala

  • Chopping of Professor TJ Joseph's hand for which 13 PFI workers were found guilty

  • 6 individuals linked with PFI were arrested for plotting to kill BJYM president & Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya

  • Incitement of violence during the anti-CAA protests

  • Love Jihad cases

  • 2020 Delhi riots

10:08 IST, September 22nd 2022
NIA detains 2 more PFI cadres

As per sources, the NIA detained two PFI members from Pune. 

10:02 IST, September 22nd 2022
PFI workers protest in Chennai

PFI workers protested against the National Investigation Agency raid at the PFI office in Chennai.

 

10:01 IST, September 22nd 2022
All you need to know about PFI

Formed in 2006, the Popular Front of India has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue an official notification in this regard.

Sources revealed that both the ED as well as the NIA have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To back its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a key role in mobilizing money for the anti-CAA protests. 

09:55 IST, September 22nd 2022
NIA seals Telangana PFI head office

NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.

 

09:53 IST, September 22nd 2022
Money laundering case against PFI

The ED has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow. In February last year, the probe agency filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case of 2020.

Those named in the charge sheet include KA Rauf Sherif, national general secretary of CFI and a member of PFI; Atikur Rahman, national treasurer of CFI; Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based general secretary of CFI; journalist "associated with PFI" Siddique Kappan; and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member. In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED had claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.

