Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.
Violent acts allegedly carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor and cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths have had a "demonstrative effect" of striking terror in the minds of the citizens, the NIA said on Thursday.
"Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI such as chopping off the hand of a college professor, cold-blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing the other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens," an NIA statement said.
During the searches on Thursday, the NIA found incriminating documents, cash, sharp-edged weapons, besides a large number of digital devices, it said.
A Delhi court on Thursday sent 18 activists of the PFI, arrested from different parts of the country in a multi-agency operation led by the NIA, to four days' custodial interrogation for allegedly supporting terror activities.
Special Judge Shailendra Malik passed the order after the probe agency produced the accused before the court and sought their custody, saying they needed to be quizzed to unearth the larger conspiracy.
All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz issued a press release regarding action (arrest) on Popular Front of India (PFI) members
"PFI is trying to mislead the country by acting as the saviour of Islam. We've protested against their policies time & again & requested for their ban," it said.
A Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Assam's Guwahati has sent nine arrested persons linked with Popular Front of India (PFI) to five days of police custody.
Statewise arresting made by NIA:
20 PFI activists including five from Nanded have been detained in Maharashtra. We had received information that some activists of the PFI are indulging in anti-national activities, Sandeep Khade, ATS SP, Aurangabad, said.
Amid NIA and ED's massive nationwide search operation against PFI, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "National security is extremely important."
"I appreciate the efforts," he added.
Activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday staged protests across Kerala against the raids carried out in their organisation's offices, houses of leaders and other premises by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
The outfit also called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the southern state on Friday to mark their strong protest against the central agencies' act.
A PFI statement here said its state committee observed that the arrest of the leaders was part of "state-sponsored terrorism".
Commenting on the nationwide raids on PFI, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "My view is that all forms of communalism, all forms of violence regardless of where they come from are the same and should be combated. There should be zero tolerance for communalism regardless of where it is coming from."
Two PFI members were arrested by the NIA from Varanasi. They are being interrogated at an undisclosed location now.
"I think PFI is related to terrorists. We are not opposed to running the organization and uniting the Muslim community. But if there is an attempt to spread terror here by taking the name of the country, then there is a need to take action on it. I welcome the raids of NIA and ED," Union Minister Ramdas Athawale opined on the nationwide raids.
Hailing the action against PFI, Union Minister Giriraj Singh opined, "The law must take its own course. I don't want to comment on it. PFI is a terrorist organization that works against India. They have made Purnea their centre. They were caught in Phulwari Sharif. They wanted to make India a Muslim country before 1947."
In a statement, PFI's National Executive Council (NEC) condemned the national wide raids by the NIA and ED and the unjust arrests and the harassment of its National and state leaders across India and the witch-hunting against the members, and supporters of the organization. NIA's baseless claims and sensationalism are solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror. Popular Front will never ever surrender on any scary action by a totalitarian regime using the central agencies as its puppets and will stand firm on its will for recovering the democratic system and spirit of the constitution of our beloved country.
In an official statement, SDPI national president MK Faizi issued a statement accusing the Union government of creating terror using agencies. He demanded the unconditional release of leaders belonging to the Popular Front of India.
Kerala Police detained PFI workers in Kannur after they tried to block a road in order to protest against the NIA raids. NIA raids are underway at several locations linked to PFI in several states.
In his first reaction to the NIA raids, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "It won't be appropriate to talk about the action right now. After the action is over, there will be an official statement on this."
SDPI workers raised slogans of "NIA Go Back" to protest against the NIA raid at the residence of an SDPI leader in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with officials including NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and the DG NIA on raids by NIA on PFI.
A total of three PFI members were detained in Aurangabad. They include Sayyed Faisal, a resident of National Colony, Shaikh Irfan, ex-District President, a resident of Bayjipura and Parvez Khan, a resident of Bayjipura.
The NIA is conducting searches at the residence of a PFI worker in Kolkata.
Maulana Saifur Rehman, PFI’s Nashik district president was detained by the Maharashtra ATS. He was taken into custody from Malegaon.
In an early morning operation, ATS Maharashtra conducted a large number of raids in Aurangabad, Pune, Kohlapur, Beed Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Jalna, Malegaon, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai. Four offences have been registered in Mumbai Nashik, Aurangabad and Nanded in various sections of IPC and UAPA for indulging in unlawful activities promoting enmity amongst communities and for conspiring to wage war against the State. So far 20 accused connected with PFI have been arrested.
Series of killings of RSS and BJP workers in Kerala
Chopping of Professor TJ Joseph's hand for which 13 PFI workers were found guilty
6 individuals linked with PFI were arrested for plotting to kill BJYM president & Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya
Incitement of violence during the anti-CAA protests
Love Jihad cases
2020 Delhi riots
As per sources, the NIA detained two PFI members from Pune.
PFI workers protested against the National Investigation Agency raid at the PFI office in Chennai.
Formed in 2006, the Popular Front of India has come under the scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the Social Democratic Party of India came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to issue an official notification in this regard.
Sources revealed that both the ED as well as the NIA have submitted dossiers demanding a ban on PFI. The NIA dossier reportedly claimed that PFI is an offshoot of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which was banned in 2001 after the 9/11 terror attack in the US. To back its case, the NIA highlighted that the same leaders have been a part of both organizations. Meanwhile, the ED revealed in its report that this outfit played a key role in mobilizing money for the anti-CAA protests.
NIA sealed the Telangana PFI head office in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad in connection with a case registered earlier by NIA. NIA, ED, Paramilitary along with local police sealed the PFI office.
The ED has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow. In February last year, the probe agency filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case of 2020.
Those named in the charge sheet include KA Rauf Sherif, national general secretary of CFI and a member of PFI; Atikur Rahman, national treasurer of CFI; Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based general secretary of CFI; journalist "associated with PFI" Siddique Kappan; and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member. In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED had claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.