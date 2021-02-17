PFI Terror Plot Accused Produced Before NIA Court, ATS Seeks Lengthy Remand

The two PFI leaders who were busted in a terror plot by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) were produced before the NIA court on Wednesday. The duo was supposed to be produced before the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) however, they were taken to the NIA-linked court instead. The ATS has sought a lengthy remand for the two terror-accused and has asked for them to charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) amongst others.

The two arrested-- Ansad Badruddin and Feroz Khan, are residents of Kerala and associated with radical group-- Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been on the UP Government's radar over the past few years. UP ADG, Law & Order Prashant Kumar in a press conference stated that explosive devices, live battery detonator, pistol, ammunition, pen drives among others were recovered from their possession. According to sources, Badruddin is said to be the military commander of PFI. The duo were planning to target high-level dignitaries of Hindu organizations and were recruiting people in the outfit to carry out the attack.

"We got information on 11 February that these people would come in a train but when we search the trains we did not find them. But we got another input today that the same people will be meeting at Kukrail Picnic Spot where our team nabbed them. Their plan was to execute bomb blast in programs of Hindu organisation and kill numerous people including high-level dignitaries on the occasion of Vasant Panchami," Prashant Kumar, UP ADG, Law & Order said.

"The organisation is recruiting people, providing training to them to carry out attacks in any part of the country. They wanted to make small groups of terrorists and activate them so they could carry out attacks when needed," Kumar said while briefly mentioning the Hathras conspiracy where again PFI members were arrested. The UP police had previously sought a ban on the organization.

