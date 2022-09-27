PFI Workers Caught On Cam Attacking Moving Bus In Thiruvananthapuram Amid NIA Crackdown

Days after incidents of violence were reported from several parts of Kerala following the NIA's mega crackdown on PFI leaders, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed an exclusive CCTV footage of the attack on the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus workers in Thiruvananthapuram on September 23. The accused have been identified as PFI members.

In the CCTV footage, the four suspected PFI members were seen standing on the side of the road waiting for the bus to arrive. Notably, as soon as the bus arrives, two of the four members moved toward the bus and hurled stones at the moving vehicle. The Karamana police in Thiruvananthapuram also registered a case in the matter and investigation is underway.

Earlier on September 23, Republic TV reported that after PFI announced its 'dawn to dusk' hartal (strike) in Kerala against the NIA raids on its leaders, violence erupted in several parts of the southern state. The protesters reportedly damaged a lorry and a bus by hurling stones and breaking the window panes of the vehicles. However, no one was reported injured in the incident.

Violence in Kerala after NIA crackdown

According to news agency ANI, incidents of violence were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, wherein one auto-rickshaw and a car were allegedly damaged by people supporting the state-wide strike called by the PFI over NIA raids on September 23.

In another incident, a government was also damaged by some miscreants in Thiruvanathapuram amid the party's call for a bandh. When Republic TV confronted the bus driver and asked about the incident, he revealed that one person threw a stone at the bus. The bus driver further added that when he tried to drive the bus away, some bikers came and also hurled stones at the bus, shattering the front window pane.

NIA's crackdown on PFI continues

Meanwhile, the nationwide crackdown on PFI for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country continued on Tuesday, September 27, as the NIA carried out fresh raids on the radical outfit across eight states. According to sources, searches are underway on PFI leaders and their associates in states, including Karnataka, Assam, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 247 people are reportedly arrested in the matter so far.

Notably, on September 22, a nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated by national investigation agencies on PFI leaders under an operation codenamed "Operation Octopus". The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA raided nearly 93 locations in 15 states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur. At least 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI were arrested.