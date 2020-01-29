The Debate
Amid ED Summons, PFI's Role In Delhi Anti-CAA Violence Also Under Police Scanner: Sources

Law & Order

As per sources on Wednesday, Delhi police special cell is investigating PFI’s link to the violent clashes which broke out in Delhi during anti-CAA protests.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:

As per sources on Wednesday, the special cell of Delhi police is investigating Popular Front of India’s link to the violent clashes which broke out in the national capital during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the month of December. This comes even as the Enforcement Directorate is questioning the top brass of PFI pertaining to allegations of money laundering and funding anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. Sources reveal that the Delhi police suspects the involvement of PFI in incidents such as the Seelampur violence.  

Read: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Castigates Congress On ED's PFI Revelations

PFI's role under the scanner

The Enforcement Directorate has unearthed the role of PFI’s role in the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, it found a link between the Rs. 120 crore deposited in 73 bank accounts allegedly belonging to PFI and the anti-CAA protests. Sources also reveal that maximum money was withdrawn during the anti-CAA protest days. On the other hand, the PFI has outrightly denied the allegations. 

Read: PFI Calls ED Summons On Anti-CAA Violence 'ill-motivated Move At Behest Of BJP Govt'

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Republic Accesses Sensational Documents -PFI Funding Anti-CAA Protests?

BJP's Manoj Tiwari highlights 'terror' mindset of PFI

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari contended that the people hellbent on creating strife in the country had formed their own group. Furthermore, he noted that the “terror” mindset of PFI had come to the fore. Also, Tiwari accused Congress and AAP of backing elements such as Sharjeel Imam.  

“The country has come to know that the people breaking the country have formed their group. There is also a money transaction. PFI is an organization that is working with the intention of breaking the country. Their terror mindset has come before the people. Congress people, AAP are supporting (them). Sharjeel Imam is not alone. Who is backing him? Wherever there is BJP government, these people are dealt with within 4 days,” Manoj Tiwari said.  

Read: Akhilesh Yadav Rakes Up 'demonetisation' Over PFI Link In Uttar Pradesh Anti-CAA Protests

