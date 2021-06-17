PIL Against Lakshadweep Admin's Draft Reform Dismissed; Kerala HC Relief For Aisha Sultana

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by KPCC secretary Noushad Ali challenging the regulatory measures initiated by Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Dismissing the PIL against the Laskadweep Administrator's reforms, a bench led by Justice Bharathi and Justice Purushothaman noted that the Lakshadweep Administrative reform proposal was in the draft stage. Terming the writ petition filed by Noushad Ali as premature, the Kerala HC dismissed the PIL while also rejecting a petition seeking to alter the SOPs for COVID in Lakshadweep, noting that it has passed a judgment earlier in the same matter and that the renewed challenge was misconceived and unavailable.

Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Aisha Sultana

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court also granted interim anticipatory bail to Lakshadweep-based actor and filmmaker Aisha Sultana while hearing the sedition case lodged against her for accusing the Indian government of using COVID as a 'bio weapon' on the people of the UT. A single-judge bench led by Justice Ashok Menon ordered Aisha Sultana to appear for interrogation at the Karavatti Polie Station on June 20 but noted that she should be released on bail if arrested after the interrogation.

Actor accuses Centre of using COVID as 'bioweapon' against Lakshadweep

In a debate with a Malayalam news channel Media One, Lakshadweep-based actor Aiysha Sultana claimed that the Union Territory had recorded zero cases before the Centre took over following which there was an alleged increase in the number of cases. The actor then went to accuse the Centre of using COVID as a bioweapon against the people of Lakshadweep and attempted to elaborate her startling remark even as other panellists condemned the statement. As per reports, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist has filed a complaint in Palakkad police station against Aiysha Sulatana's accusation against the Centre.

"They used a bioweapon. I can say surely, the Centre has clearly used bioweapon," actor Ayisha Sultana said during the debate.

