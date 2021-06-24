PIL Filed In Kerala HC Seeks Ban On WhatsApp, Alleges Non-compliance Amid Row On Privacy

Amid a scuffle between the union government and social media messaging application WhatsApp over its privacy policy, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking a ban on the application alleging it is not cooperating with the country's law-enforcement agencies. The PIL was filed by Omanakuttan K G from Idukki district who further added that the instant messaging platform has a separate privacy policy for the European region which is in tune with the laws prevailing there.

The petitioner questioned the application's biased policy for the European region and India. "If the APP is amenable to laws of European region and can change its functionality in accordance with the laws of European region; why is it hesitant to abide by the laws of our country?" the petitioner asked.

Moreover, contending that WhatsApp is not free from manipulations and lacks security, the petitioner submitted the app is also used by anti-national and anti-social elements for their activities. He said he filed the petition in national and public interest. The petition also mentioned claims made by the messaging application.

Claims made by WhatsApp

As the tussle with the Government began, WhatsApp approached the Delhi High Court claiming it is not amenable to the newly introduced IT rules because it cannot trace the origin of the messages due to its end-to-end encryption policy. The app also claims that the newly introduced IT rules are against the right to privacy as held in the Justice Puttaswamy case, the petitioner said. The Centre recently accused WhatsApp of indulging in anti-user practices by obtaining 'trick consent' for its updated privacy policy.

WhatsApp V/S Indian Government

On May 18, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked WhatsApp to take back its new Privacy Policy calling it a violation of the already existing Indian laws and rules. It also acknowledged the social media networking site's decision to defer the policy beyond May 15, stating that deferral does not absolve WhatsApp from respecting the values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp claims its 2021 update does not affect the privacy of personal messages with friends and family in any way. Maintaining that users' personal messages will continue to be protected by end-to-end encryption, which means that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these messages. The messaging platform gave users more than 4 months to review the update, it asserted that the law allows companies to not provide their services to users who do not consent to their terms.