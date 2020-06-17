PIL Filed In Gujarat High Court Asking For Rath Yatra Permission To Be Cancelled

After Republic World carried out an article titled, 'Permission for Rath Yatra still not denied by Gujarat Government', a Public Interest Litigation has been filed in Gujarat High Court which has raised serious concerns over the annual Rath Yatra that is all set to be carried out on June 23. The above-mentioned article has also been annexed into the PIL and has been made a basis for the petition raising serious concerns.

In this PIL filed in the high court, several issues have been raised about a large gathering and religious procession of the scale of Rath Yatra during the time when the entire country is fighting against the pandemic COVID19. Pictures of previous years' rath yatra also bear witness to the sheer number of people who gather at the procession. The entire yatra is almost 19 km long and passes through several containment areas and buffer zones as they have been demarcated by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

While the guidelines issued by central government make it amply clear that no such gathering can take place, the Gujarat Government has still not cancelled the permission for which the Jagannath Temple had applied so that they can organise the yatra on June 23. In fact, it was apparently also not even discussed in the cabinet meeting that took place in Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning. Minister of State (Home) Pradipsinh Jadeja shared with the media, "There has been no decision made by Government of Gujarat over the Rath Yatra on how it will be carried out. Of course, we will have to take precautions."

The PIL also raises concerns that there are too many cases in city of Ahmedabad and that there is no way that there will be social distancing followed in the procession in Rath Yatra. That, the courts need to take cognizance of the matter so that a grave and dangerous situation that would be created with the organisation of Rath Yatra in the time of a pandemic can be avoided. The PIL states, "It is time that temples and places of worship to get free from the shackles of religiosity and open its doors towards religiousness. The essential religion may awaken at such times for greater good of humanity, maintain law order and peace." The PIL also mentions that the respondent trust which is Shree Jagannathji Mandir Trust (which organises the yatra) 'ought to come forward and appreciate that the permission asked by them itself defies the guidelines and SOPs'.

