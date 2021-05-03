PIL In HC Seeks Govt Direction On Sale Of Indian-made Remdesivir Drugs In Domestic Markets

In view of India's ongoing tussle with the devastating wave of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre and various pharma majors to respond to a Public Interest Litigation seeking that all drug firms manufacturing Remdesivir which is used in COVID-19 treatment be allowed to sell in the domestic market.

Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Health Ministry, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Director General of Foreign Trade and various pharma companies, such as Cipla, Zydus and Cadila, seeking their stance on the plea.

This PIL initiated by a practising lawyer Bajaj brought to light that only a handful of pharma companies are allowed to sell Remdesivir in the domestic market. This can be said to be imperative given the rate of rise in COVID-19 caseload owing to a dearth of this particular antiviral drug in the medical cycle.

The remaining companies were involved in manufacturing the drug for export, the petitioner said, adding that since the export of Remdesivir has been banned by the Centre, the companies which were producing it for export be permitted to manufacture and sell it in the domestic market.

Bajaj, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, has claimed that there are more than 25 companies in India that manufacture the medicine, but only six to eight of them are permitted to sell it in the domestic market and the rest were producing it for exports alone. An addition to Remdesivir quota will cause significant ease in treatment as it has been categorised as an antiviral drug that prevents replication of the virus in the body. Of course, it had little or no effect on the death rate of a person during trials however, it was brought for consumption and treatment as it cuts down the number of days a COVID-19 patient takes at hospitals ergo, meritorious at this juncture.

The plea, filed through advocate Amit Saxena and Imran Ali, has stated,