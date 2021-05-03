West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

PIL In HC Seeks Govt Direction On Sale Of Indian-made Remdesivir Drugs In Domestic Markets

Delhi High Court directed the Centre pharma majors to respond to PIL seeking that all drug firms producing Remdesivir should be allowed sale in domestiv market.

Written By
Srishti Jha

In view of India's ongoing tussle with the devastating wave of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre and various pharma majors to respond to a Public Interest Litigation seeking that all drug firms manufacturing Remdesivir which is used in COVID-19 treatment be allowed to sell in the domestic market. 

Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Health Ministry, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Director General of Foreign Trade and various pharma companies, such as Cipla, Zydus and Cadila, seeking their stance on the plea.

This PIL initiated by a practising lawyer Bajaj brought to light that only a handful of pharma companies are allowed to sell Remdesivir in the domestic market. This can be said to be imperative given the rate of rise in COVID-19 caseload owing to a dearth of this particular antiviral drug in the medical cycle.

READ | Allocation of remdesivir for states increased significantly: Gowda

The remaining companies were involved in manufacturing the drug for export, the petitioner said, adding that since the export of Remdesivir has been banned by the Centre, the companies which were producing it for export be permitted to manufacture and sell it in the domestic market.

Bajaj, who is also the Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, has claimed that there are more than 25 companies in India that manufacture the medicine, but only six to eight of them are permitted to sell it in the domestic market and the rest were producing it for exports alone. An addition to Remdesivir quota will cause significant ease in treatment as it has been categorised as an antiviral drug that prevents replication of the virus in the body. Of course, it had little or no effect on the death rate of a person during trials however, it was brought for consumption and treatment as it cuts down the number of days a COVID-19 patient takes at hospitals ergo, meritorious at this juncture.

READ | Fourth batch of COVID aid from US lands in Delhi, 1.25 lakh vials of Remdesivir received

The plea, filed through advocate Amit Saxena and Imran Ali, has stated,

"It is pertinent to mention that the scarcity of Remdesivir is causing its extensive black-marketing and the black marketers are charging prices up to Rs 1,00,000 per vial, due to its non-availability."

READ | COVID-19: Delhi High Court extends interim bail of over 3,300 under-trial prisoners by 30 days
READ | Delhi High Court disconcerted over oxygen shortage; asks State to have mechanism in place
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND