PIL In SC Seeks Directions To Protect Rights, Dignity Of Dead After Bodies Dumped In Ganga

After several dead bodies of the COVID-19 infected people have been found floating in the river Ganga, a PIL was filed before Supreme Court on Sunday, seeking directions for framing of a policy to protect the rights of the dead and controlling the overcharging for cremations, burials of those who died of COVID, and ambulance services.

The plea has been filed by Distress Management Collective, NGO Trust based in Delhi-NCR, taking note of the advisory issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on May 14, for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead, whereby 11 recommendations have been given to the Centre and all the State and UTs, as per Live Law report.

On May 14, the NHRC had sent notice to the Chief Secretaries of both the States and the Secretary of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation) calling for action taken report within four weeks. The Commission had observed that the practice of disposal of dead bodies in our sacred river Ganga is clearly in violation of guidelines of the National Mission for Clean Ganga project of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and that the public authorities have failed to take concentric efforts in educating the masses and checking the immersion of half-burnt or unburnt dead bodies into the River Ganga. In view of this, the aforesaid notices were issued to the authorities, both central and state.

Centre Asks UP, Bihar To Prevent Dumping Bodies In Ganga

On May 16, the Centre had directed Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, and focus on their safe disposal and a dignified cremation after corpses were seen floating in these rivers following a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. At a review meeting conducted on May 15-16, the Centre had said the dumping of dead bodies and partially burnt or decomposed corpses in the Ganga and its tributaries has recently been reported, which is "most undesirable and alarming". "Namami Gange directs states to prevent dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and focus on their safe disposal and providing support for ensuring dignified cremation," the Jal Shakti Ministry had said.