PIL In SC Seeks Records Of Participation Of Differently-abled Students In Online Exams

In a plea seeking instruction to ensure that students with impairments participate equally in online classes, the Supreme Court on Monday sought to record information of representations made to concerned authorities and their responses. A bench led by Justice AM Kahnwilkar directed the petitioner's lawyer to file all applications to government officials and their responses, if any, on the record and set the matter for hearing in one week.

It requested that various higher education institutions issue an advisory to prevent prejudice against students with disabilities by holding online classes during the lockdown period and scheduling examinations after the lockdown. According to the PIL, online classes provided by schools and colleges are inaccessible to students with disabilities for a variety of reasons, including the study material provided being inaccessible at times because some content is in image form and no alternative text is provided for the image descriptions. It also stated that scanned documents are not always correctly scanned or transformed via OCR reader.

Furthermore, students with hearing impairments are unable to attend because the lectures lack transcripts and there are no sign language interpreters available, according to the statement. Tests are yet to take place at various schools and institutions; however, many students with disabilities do not have access to study materials, making it hard for them to prepare for the exams. "The uncertainty as to how other reasonable accommodations, such as scribes, will be made available to these students for writing examinations is also causing anxiety in these students, which is affecting their mental health and worsening the general condition of many students," according to the PIL.

The PIL also stated, "It is not just the wrath of digital divide owing to economic reasons that students with disabilities are facing, they are also being denied the right to equality in access to education in absence of any measure to ensure inclusivity in the online medium of education."

After a year in which the COVID-driven transition to online education highlighted the gaps in such materials, the Education Ministry had issued new recommendations for creating digital education resources for students with disabilities earlier in June. However, an activist claims that the PDF document containing the instructions does not even follow its own criteria, rendering it partially inaccessible to the visually impaired, raising worries about successful implementation.

