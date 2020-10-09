Pithani Took No Photos In Sushant's Room; Took Many At Funeral & Sent Someone: Vikas Singh

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who is also Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, spoke to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday and spoke at length about the AIIMS report that was selectively leaked to the media last week as well as forensic panel head Dr. Sudhir Gupta's role in the incident. He spoke about two sets of photographs of Sushant Singh's body, reportedly taken on the day the actor was found hanging at his apartment. One was "morphed" which had been doing the rounds on the internet while another set was clicked by his elder sister Mitu Singh, who had rushed to his apartment on the morning of June 14. Interestingly, Vikas Singh also talked about how Sidharth Pithani was clicking pictures of Sushant during his cremation.

Singh put forth his observation of the events of the day and said, "By the time the family came at night, the post-mortem was also done. It was done hurriedly in the night. Nobody from the family was called. Next day, because of the COVID situation, the cremation also took place hurriedly". Going by his instinct, Sushant's family lawyer raised suspicions over the actions of Sushant's flatmate Sidharth Pithani as he went onto state, "Surprisingly, this Pithani who did not take a single picture at the time when the body was hanging, and immediately thereafter, was continuously clicking pictures of the cremation and sending to somebody."

He called it "unusual" and alleged that Sidharth Pithani was an ace photographer and that Sushant used his skills for campaigns and professional work as well. Earlier last month, Vikas Singh had reacted to the Republic newsbreak on Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani's statement to the CBI which reveals a possible link between the late actor's death to that of his former manager Disha Salian. He had pointed out that Pithani was 'changing sides very frequently' and had raised concern over it.

According to top sources in the investigating agency, Pithani in his submissions to the CBI has claimed that 'Sushant fainted after hearing Disha's (death) news and feared for his life'. Pithani also admitted that Sushant was worried because Rhea Chakraborty had left with his laptop and hard drives and that she could "fix him."

200% death by strangulation

Meanwhile, Vikas Singh had also addressed the issue in a press conference earlier this week where he had revealed that the head of the AIIMS forensic panel that was investigating Sushant's death, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, had told him upon seeing the actor's post-death photos that it was strangulation and could not have been death by hanging. Shockingly, it emerged that Dr Sudhir Gupta was the very same doctor about whom Vikas Singh had spoken when he claimed weeks ago that an AIIMS doctor had looked at the photo and said it's '200% strangulation.'

