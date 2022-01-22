Piyush Jain's Judicial Custody Extended To Feb 4 In Kanpur Tax Evasion Case Worth Rs 177Cr

In the Kanpur tax evasion case, on January 21 a Kanpur court extended the judicial custody of the arrested perfume trader, Piyush Jain, until February 4. While a bail application has not been filed by Jain's lawyer Sudhir Malviya, charges of tax evasion were taken to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGGI) deputy director's office in Kanpur on December 27.

The extension is pursuant to and tax evasion case against the Kanpur-based perfume trader who was nabbed for cash amounting to approximately Rs 257 crore and gold were seized during the incessant raids. Documents pertaining to 16 expensive properties were also found during the raid at Kanpur perfume trader Piyush Jain’s house.

Piyush Jain tax evasion case

The five-day raids saw the 'biggest seizure' in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 194.45 crore in cash was recovered at the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with 600 kg sandalwood and finished products (perfumes) worth crores from Jain's premises in Kanpur and his Kannauj factory.

The DGGI informed that Jain has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices have been recovered.

"The statement of Piyush Jain has been recorded wherein he has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST. The evidence collected during the searches conducted in the last five days is being investigated thoroughly to unravel the tax evasion," it said.

Piyush Jain clandestinely supplied goods worth Rs 177.45 crores

It is pertinent to note that the total transaction of his three firms taken on books for the year 2021 is only Rs 21 crore. However, Odochem Industries and Flora Naturale had clandestinely supplied goods of Rs. 177.45 crores in four years means they have collectively supplied goods of Rs. 45 crore every year without issuing invoices and thereby evaded GST of more than Rs 31.50 crore during the period of the last four years.

Jain's arrest memo read, "Despite having effected clandestine supply worth crores to various buyers for a period of just 3-4 years, he feigned ignorance regarding the identity of such goods supplied clandestine by him. He also claimed that he could not remember the name of suppliers of raw materials from which his firms manufactured perfumery compound supplied clandestinely."