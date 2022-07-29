Places Of Worship Act: Supreme Court Allows Petitioners To File Intervention Applications

The Supreme Court of India while hearing the pleas challenging the provisions of the Places of Worship Act 1991 has granted liberty to the petitioners for filing intervention applications in their already pending PILs on the same issue. The order which was passed by a bench chaired by Justices DY Chandrachud and JB Pardiwala said that the petitioners with their intervention pleas will be able to supplement the grounds of the challenge in the pending petitions.

During the hearing, while the bench asked questions on how many petitions are to be filed on the issue, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who is appearing for one of the petitioners, said that the fresh plea can be tagged along with the pending ones. However, turning down the suggestion, the bench stated that the petitioners can intervene in the pending matter instead of tagging the pleas.

Further, answering another senior advocate Vijay Hansaria who raised concerns regarding some additional points of not being entertained in the intervention process, the SC bench ordered that the petitioner will be at the liberty to supplement the submissions in the main petition.

Petitions challenging the Places of Worship Act 1991

Notably, this comes in line with the multiple pleas which have been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the Places of Worship Act 1991 claiming that the act takes away the rights of communities, including Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to restore their places of worship and pilgrimages destroyed in the past by the invaders. The petitions were filed by retired Army officer Anil Kabotra, advocates Chandra Shekhar and Rudra Vikram Singh, Devkinandan Thakur Ji, Swami Jeetendranand Saraswati, and former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Chintamani Malviya.

In some of the PILs filed before the court, it levels several allegations including one challenging the constitutional validity of several sections under the 1991 Act.

Also calling it "void and unconstitutional" for several reasons, the plea said that it offends the rights of Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs to profess, practice, and propagate their religion and further also bars them from owning or acquiring religious properties belonging to the deity.

