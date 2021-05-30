Plea Filed In Delhi HC Seeks COVID Vaccination Priority For NRIs, Students Going Abroad

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Central government to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for NRIs having valid visas in the countries where they live and work, as well as students with legitimate offers of admission to colleges overseas. Pravasi Legal Cell, the petitioner, has also requested that the respondents provide an option to include passport numbers in vaccination certificates, as well as an opportunity to amend vaccination certificates that have already been issued with passport numbers for persons who plan to travel overseas.

On behalf of the petitioner, attorneys MP Srivignesh, Robin Raju, and Deepa Joseph requested that the respondents take the necessary steps to include Covaxin in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) and to affix the full name of the Covishield vaccine, "Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," on vaccination certificates. In the current pandemic crisis, it will be impossible for those with valid visas to return to their work overseas unless they undergo inoculations, according to the petition, because most nations only allow individuals who have been vaccinated.

The petition said, "Until the migrant community including the NRIs who have a valid visa of foreign countries are put in the priority list of vaccination, they would be in a position to return back as it will take time for the two doses of vaccination to get over and by the time it is done, there are high chances that they might lose their jobs also."

Most Indian students who have been accepted into foreign colleges must fly overseas by August or September when the academic year begins, and many universities want Indian students to be completely vaccinated before arriving in their respective countries, according to the petition. It further said that other nations will only accept the vaccination certificate if it included the passport number.

The plea added, "So, a vaccination certificate carrying the Aadhaar number in place of the passport number cannot be produced as a valid document with the latest rules in many countries. The vaccine beneficiaries who have been fully vaccinated by both doses of Covaxin might not be allowed to travel internationally as the vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech has not been included in World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL) yet."

On Monday, the petition will be considered by a division bench consisting of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

