Plea Filed In SC Challenging Gauhati HC Order Upholding Madrasa Ban In Assam

In a key development, a plea has now been filed before the Supreme Court against the madrasa ban in Assam. The plea filed before the SC challenges the Gauhati HC order upholding the circular banning state-funded madrasas in Assam. The HC had upheld the Assam government resolution to dismantle all government-run madrassas and convert them into general educational institutions to facilitate a secular education system.

The Gauhati High Court upheld the Assam Repealing Act, 2020, which mandated the conversion of all provincial (government-funded) madrassas in the state into regular schools. Following this, an appeal has now been filed in the Supreme Court to contest this. The plea filed through Advocate Adeel Ahmed challenges the Assam HC order upholding the circular on the ban.

“The present Petition has been filed against the Impugned Judgment and Order dated 04.02.2022 passed by the Hon’ble High Court of Gauhati, wherein it has upheld the validity of Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialization) Act, 1995 (repealed by the Act of 2020) and all consequential government orders including the Notification dated 12.02.2021,” the plea noted. The plea urges the SC to grant an interim stay on the order upheld by the HC.

'Teach Quran but...': Asam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stirs madrasa row

Earlier in February, the Gauhati High Court dismissed the writ petitions filed against the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 that repealed the Madrassa Education Provincialisation Act. The state Assembly had in 2020 passed the Assam Repealing Act of 2020 to convert the state-funded Madrassas into general schools. Following this, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma came forward and stated that 'madrasas should be abolished.'

Earlier last week, CM Sarma once again stirred the madrasa row after he said that the word madrasa "should cease to exist". “Till the time this word (madrasa) exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers. If you tell children that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go,” the BJP leader said. "Teach the Quran to your children, but at home,” the CM said while adding that stress should be on science, maths, biology, botany, and zoology. The comment was met with criticism from opposition leaders.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK/ PTI