Plea In HC Seeks TMC MLA Ashok Kumar Deb's Disqualification On 'office Of Profit' Charge

In a key development, a writ petition has been filed in the Calcutta HC seeking the disqualification of TMC legislator Ashok Kumar Deb for allegedly holding "office of profit". As per the Constitution, an MLA is liable to be disqualified if he holds any office of profit cannot hold any office of profit under the state or the Central government. Petitioner Shankha Subra Mukherjee highlighted that Deb was the chairperson of the West Bengal Bar Council on the date of the election.

According to Mukherjee, this post is an "office of profit" as the chairperson is entitled to various pecuniary benefits such as the use of office space, telephone and money. Accordingly, the petitioner has urged the High Court to issue a writ of quo warranto against the TMC MLA for holding a public office in contravention of the law. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on July 23.

TMC MLA seeks removal of Chief Justice

A TMC MLA from the Budge Budge constituency, Ashok Kumar Deb had come under fire for seeking the removal of Calcutta HC Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on June 25. In his capacity as the West Bengal Bar Council chairperson, he conveyed to CJI NV Ramana that Justice Bindal is an "unfair, partial and biased" judge. Maintaining that his continuance at the HC interferes with the "fair and impartial dispensation" of justice, his letter cited numerous instances to buttress its point.

For instance, the Bar Council came down heavily on the stay on the interim bail order passed by the CBI special court in the Narada case. Furthermore, it alleged that Justice Bindal's bias is apparent from the 5-judge bench headed by him declining the request of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak to file affidavits while allowing the CBI to do so. It also claimed that the Acting Chief Justice is more occupied with administrative commitments than judicial citing his biodata.

Some of the other allegations in the letter include his decision to assign Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging the Nandigram verdict to Justice Chanda, conflict of interest, association with BJP, etc. The TMC legislator added, "Unless urgent steps are taken for the removal of Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal, we will be mute spectators to the continuous travesty of justice at the hands of a prejudiced, biased and skewed judge and justice will be denied to the unguarded citizens of this great nation". In response, Howrah resident Vijay Kumar Singhal alleged that Deb had committed "contempt of court".