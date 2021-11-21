Plea In SC Seeking Directions To Limit Publishing Tweets That Are Against Law Of The Land

A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking direction to prevent Twitter from publishing tweets that are against law of the land. The plea has been moved by one Vinit Goenka through Advocate on Record in Ashwini Dubey. The plea also seeks directions to prevent Twitter from publishing tweets that are also seditious in nature.

Earlier in February 2021, Goenka had moved the Supreme Court wherein a Bench led by the then Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde issued a notice to the government and Twitter Communications India Private Limited. Goenka had accused social media platforms like Twitter of promoting and circulating prohibited content and hate speech on its space.

"There was no mechanism or law to deal with the problem. “Respondent 4 (Twitter) is sympathetic to terrorist groups... Global terror groups like ISIS, Al Qaeda and Indian Mujahideen use the platform of Respondent 4 (Twitter) and other social networking platforms to circulate hate speeches because it helps them avoid detection,” Goenka had said

The plea has also quoted several incidences on Twitter that are against national interest. It stated that there are acts and activities of Twitter that clearly indicate that they have been disrespectful of Indian laws and often do acts that interfere with the smooth functioning of the country’s legal process. In addition, the plea also mentions that it also affects the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the nation.

"Actions by Twitter is against freedom of speech and expression, right to internet as well as against the intermediary guidelines. The distortion of maps and territorial boundaries of India be it the case of Leh-Ladakh or the recent case of Khalistan propaganda which talks about sedition and separate map of Khalistan carved out of Indian states is visible on Twitter," the plea added

The plea is expected to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court on November 22 2021.