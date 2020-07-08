Plea In SC Seeks Centre To Form Independent Panel To Review Custodial Death, Torture, Rape

Urging to lay guidelines to fill the legal lacunae surrounding custodial deaths, tortures and rapes, a petition has been filed by an NGO, People's Charioteer Organisation. The plea sought directions to the Centre to form an independent committee monitored by the Supreme Court, which can review the existing legal framework around custodial deaths, tortures and rapes.

"Central Government to form an Independent Committee monitored by this Court consisting of members from all the relevant departments/ministries which can review the entire legal framework and find pitfalls in the existing legal framework in order to curb the menace of custodial torture/deaths/rapes, so as to enable rehauling of the legislative mechanisms in consonance with the guidelines laid down by this Court with due regard to the recommendations of the Law Commission(s) International Legal Regime," added the plea.

The plea comes at the backdrop of the custodial torture and death of father-son duo, P Jayaraj and J Bennix,P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin who were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules.

Stating that the incident traumatised all those who respect the rule of law and personal liberty in the country, the petition contended that there is the urgent need for "institutional correctives within the policing system" in this country and the acute need for India to enact a strong law to prohibit and prosecute cases of torture and custodial deaths, in fulfilment of its legal obligations, both national and international, to guarantee protection to the right to life.

Tuticorin custodial death case

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died on last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor. DMK has slammed the police and demanded murder charges to be slapped against the offending officers.

