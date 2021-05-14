Plea In SC Seeks Use Of PM CARES Fund For Boosting Procurement & Import Of COVID Vaccines

At a time when the country is dealing with a health emergency due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court urging use of PM CARES Funds for immediate import or procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen plants, and other essential equipment.

The plea filed by Advocate Viplava Sharma also sought the court's direction to send and install the said procured oxygen plants and other equipment in the district hospitals across the country. The petitioner has also challenged the government order which exempts certain medical equipment including oxygen concentrators from customs. The petitioner has specifically challenged the timeline of the said notification (which is three months) wanting the same to be extended for a longer time.

"This three months cap of exemption period is too short a period from the standpoint of logistics involved in importing this highly sophisticated medical equipment in India by over 300 concerned notable Hospitals throughout the country," it said while urging the top court to increase the life of this notification.

The plea which is likely to come up for hearing in the coming week has also sought directions to the state governments to ensure that all the private hospital under its jurisdiction have procured, installed, and commissioned the subject medical plant with essential backups so as to become self-sufficient having more than adequate in-house basic and essential life support service of medical oxygen.

"Occurrence of any laxity/failure in this behalf by the respondent States/UTs and/or by the Hospitals, this Court may also consider to provide punitive measures as it may deem fit and proper," the plea said.

The plea has also sought directions to the respondents to set up electric and all other kinds of crematoriums in all cities within their respective administration.

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI-Representative)