Plea In SC To Direct ECI To Nullify Elections If NOTA Gets Most Votes, Conduct Fresh Polls

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to nullify the election results and hold a fresh election if maximum votes have been received in favour of NOTA (None of the Above) in a particular constituency.

BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay sought the Apex Court to direct to the ECI to use its plenary power conferred under Article 324 of the Constitution to nullify the election results if maximum votes have gone for NOTA. Upadhyay in his appeal also urged the SC to restrict the candidates, who have participated in the invalidated election, from taking part in the fresh election to be held in the particular constituency.

He contended that denying the candidate of the nullified election to contest in the fresh election will aid in keeping a check-in corruption, criminalisation, casteism, communalism, linguism and regionalism.

Fresh election to be held in six months

Being the custodian of the Constitution and protector of the fundamental rights of citizens, the apex court should direct and declare that if NOTA gets maximum votes, then election to that constituency shall be invalidated and fresh elections shall be held within six months, Upadhyay said in his petition.

"If these (directions) would be implemented, then the political parties would be forced to give tickets to honest and patriotic candidates. If candidates on whom the political parties spend crores of rupees are rejected, they would abstain from doing so," the plea said.

"The right to reject contesting candidates would mean true democracy, as the people would be able to elect their representatives in true sense. It will make contesting candidates accountable in their process," it added.

Alternatively, the plea sought the SC to direct the Central government to take appropriate steps to nullify the election result and hold a fresh election in a particular constituency where NOTA has received maximum votes.

(With ANI inputs)

