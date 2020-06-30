Parents Move Supreme Court Seeking Regulation Over Private School Fees Amid Lockdown

Parents from eight states approached the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to bring in regulatory mechanisms for fees in private schools during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The plea sought directions to the state governments to tell private unaided/aided schools not to charge any fees from any enrolled students for a period of three months starting from April or till the commencement of classes physically.

It said full fees should not be charged for online classes and claimed that several schools are charging extra fees for online classes. It also sought to ensure that the Centre and state governments should direct private unaided and aided schools to not strike out/oust students or levy any penal/surcharge over and above the school fees for non-payment of fees by enrolled students on account of lockdown.

The plea said that parents are facing constant financial and emotional hardships during the lockdown and it may leave a few of them with no option but to withdraw their children or students from schools.

Bombay HC order to Maharashtra govt

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court said the Maharashtra government is not empowered to issue an order interfering with the fee structure of private unaided schools or schools of other boards while granting an interim stay on a government resolution prohibiting fee hike this year.

The government resolution (GR), dated May 8 had directed all educational institutions in the state not to hike their fees for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Riyaz Chagla in its order passed on June 26, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, said it was of the prima facie view that the GR was without jurisdiction. The court, however, noted that it was mindful of the difficulties faced by parents in these testing times.

"Therefore, we feel that the management of the private unaided schools may consider providing the option to the students/ parents to pay the fee in such instalments as is considered reasonable and also to allow them the option to pay the fee online," the court said.

(With inputs from agencies)

