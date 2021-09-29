Plea In Top Court Seeks Cancellation Of NEET 2021, Demands Fresh Exam Citing Paper Leak

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2021 examination, which was held on September 12, 2021, as well as directions for the holding of a new medical entrance examination. The plea charges a criminal conspiracy and coaching centre involvement in the leak of NEET 2021 exam papers.

Several NEET-UG aspirants petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting that a new exam be held and that the results of the NEET-UG 2021 be delayed until the current petition is resolved.

The petition sought a new examination, citing instances of cheating, malpractice, impersonation, and leaking of test papers.

The petition requested that the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency, and National Medical Commission improve the standard of security protocols, such as biometric verification of candidates, use of jammers, and so on, in order to conduct the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

Cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 exam

It also requested that the CBI and the Director-General of Police of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh submit a fact-finding report to the Supreme Court within a week, including all relevant information and documents, as well as the findings regarding the alleged malpractices in NEET-UG 2021. According to the petition, even if students benefit illegally, it would be a grave injustice.

On the day of the exam, September 12, the Rajasthan Police detained eight people, including a female, a NEET applicant, and seven others who were assisting her in cheating. Dineshwari Kumari, an 18-year-old aspirant, was detained along with invigilator Ram Singh, who was in charge of the exam centre's administrative section Mukesh, Dineshwari's uncle, and four others in connection with the crime.

SC Pulls Up Centre, National Medical Commission & NBE

On the other hand, on September 27, the Supreme Court pulled the Central Government, the National Board of Examination (NBE), and the National Medical Commission (NMC) for changing the examination pattern at the eleventh hour. Changes to the Post Graduate National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET SS) Exam Pattern, 2021. While hearing a writ case filed by 41 Post Graduate doctors challenging the 'last minute' and 'abrupt' amendments, Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna questioned the authorities about why changes to NEET SS could not be implemented in the following academic year.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage