Plea Moved Against GNCTD Bill In Delhi HC, Seeks Its Declaration As 'unconstitutional'

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, challenging the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and seeking a declaration that the Amendment, which was notified on April 27, 2021, is unconstitutional and violates democratic, federalist, and Article 14 and 21 principles. The amendment, according to petitioner Neeraj Sharma's lawyers Meghan, Nakul Baisoya, and Mohd Suza Faisal, negates the Supreme Court's ruling, which stated clearly that the ruling party of Delhi can take all decisions within its jurisdiction and implement them without seeking the LG's consent.

PIL filed in Delhi HC

The petitioner said, "In case of a difference of opinion on a matter between the LG and the government, the former should make all efforts to resolve it and only in extreme cases should it refer the matter to the president for a decision."

The petition will be heard by a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Delhi on May 24. The same bench had recently given notice of two other related petitions and asked for their replies. The petition claims that the amendment act violates and overrides the Supreme Court's Constitutional Bench judgement in the Government of NCT of Delhi vs Union of India 2018. The Supreme Court, in interpreting Article 239AA, held in paragraph 218 that clause (4) of Article 239AA expressly grants executive powers to the Government of Delhi in matters over which the legislative assembly has legislative authority.

GNCTD Bill, 2021 challenged in Delhi HC

The petition also claims that the Assembly has the power to pass legislation, but that the policy of the legislation must be carried out by the executive, for which the Government of Delhi must have co-extensive executive power.

As a result, the Amendment Act, by requiring the Lieutenant Governor's prior approval before taking any executive action, violates Article 14 because it is arbitrary. Furthermore, the values of democracy, which speak of the people's will to rule, are being violated by defining Government to include the Lieutenant Governor. The constitution's fundamental structure includes democracy, which cannot be changed at any cost. It is also claimed that the Amendment Act, by violating the democratic values enshrined in the preamble and the edifice of India's constitution, denigrates the federal fabric of the constitution, according to the plea.

