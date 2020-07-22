Plea Moved In SC To Recuse Justice Nageswara Rao On Ganguly's Hearing

Pleading for an “appropriate bench” and adjourn the matter till then, an application has been moved to Supreme Court on Wednesday to remove/recuse Justice L. Nageswara Rao from the two-member bench which would hear the case of continuation of its President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah in office later in the day.

In an email to the Supreme Court, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Naresh H Makani, life member of Jharkhand Cricket Association life member has raised conflict of interest issue pleading Justice L. Nageswara Rao to recuse himself from the hearing the case.

The development comes in the wake of BCCI hoping for Ganguly and Shah to get at least an interim relief and may derail the BCCI plans if the Court decides to consider the plea.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justice Rao would have heard the case later in the day.

Makhani mentioned in the email that since Justice Rao was part of Mudgal Committee, appointed to look into the allegations against BCCI, it caused a conflict of interest, and urged him to “recuse himself from the Hon’ble bench”.

(Image Courtesy: AP)