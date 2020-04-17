'Please Carry Your Passes And ID,' Says Delhi Police To Transporters

Delhi-Gurugram highway is one of the busiest roads in the city. On a normal day, thousands of vehicles make their journeys to and from Delhi. From private vehicles to goods carriers, there is never an empty road. While the numbers of the vehicles have gone down due to the nationwide lock-down, the police at the border have a new challenge. The challenge to ensure smooth movement for those qualified as essential services while also making sure their documents are verified.

On NH8, Delhi-Gurugram Highway, the police could be seen making requests with folded hands to people. These are often those who claim to be a part of essential services but do not carry their passes. Many luxury cars stop at the barricade with people flashing their mobile phones from inside, showing the screen to the police officials but that is not enough as they have been asked to carry a valid copy for the same.

During Republic TV' reality check, a similar case occurred where a person driving a private car did not have a hard copy of the pass issued for movement during lock-down. The person at the steering claimed to have his pass at home but the police have been given clear instructions to check two documents. One is the id card and the other is the pass issued by the government. In the case at the Delhi-Gurugram border, the driver did not have a hard copy. He asked the police officer to have a look at his phone but the officer requested him to return.

''This is not the first time that I am showing this photo of my pass. I run a restaurant and that is essential services and I should be allowed to go'', said the man to the police. ''Please understand, we can not rely on that alone. You need to possess a full copy otherwise you would not be allowed'', said the officer in charge. The entire conversation has been captured by Republic TV.

The police say that forwarded messages could not be trusted. If someone has been issued with a pass then the person should have no reason to leave it somewhere else. All those trying to cross border especially the people who are not directly involved in essential services delivery are requested to carry a proper copy of the documents, said the officer.