'Please Help Us Come Back': Indian Sailors Detained In Equatorial Guinea Seek Help

The 16 Indian sailors, who were detained in Equatorial Guinea, have now been brought to a detention facility centre in Malabo. Releasing a video of the same, the master of the ship appealed to the Indian government for their release and mentioned that they are being provided with no food and water in the detention centre.

"This is captain Tanuj Mehta. I am the master of the ship named Heroic Idun. The crew members have been sent to the Malabo detention facility. We do not have any food or water. We are also not allowed to go outside as well and we do not know what will happen to us. Maybe this is a step towards handling the vessel to Nigeria," the master of the ship said in the video.

Captain Mehta further added, "We seek your help. The condition has worsened. Anything can happen to us. Please please help us come back to India as soon as possible."

Indian embassy working towards their release

Months after sixteen Indian sailors were detained in Equatorial Guinea, it was reported that they will soon be handed over to the Nigerian government. Meanwhile, the Indian external Affairs Ministry is also working towards the rescue of the crew members after the sailors alleged unlawful detention and coercion. However, Nigeria has claimed that they will be prosecuted.

The embassy in Equatorial Guinea and the High Commission in Nigeria are closely working with authorities of both countries to free the crew members of MV Heroic Idun. “All crew members are safe and those in the Detention Centre have been shifted to the ship,” the mission in Equatorial Guinea tweeted.

Notably, the Indian sailors, who were part of the 26-member crew of the ship, were illegally detained nearly three months ago in Equatorial Guinea. Notably, the vessel has a total crew of 26 persons out of which 16 are Indians.