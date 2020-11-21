Plot To Target RSS Leaders Exposed; Juveniles Trained To Avert Maximum Punishment: Sources

In an attempt to create unrest in the national capital, certain groups laid down a plan to target political figures and RSS leaders, in the aftermath of the riots that took place in February this year. However, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police swiftly acting on a tip-off has constituted a special team to probe the case and bring nab the accused.

A highly-placed official in the Delhi Police has informed that the culprits were hiring only juveniles to carry out the attack.

"After Delhi riots, the accused were plotting to target many famous personalities. They spoke to other criminal gangs to plot against RSS leaders. They also gathered money to spend on the training of juveniles. Moreover, they procured illegal weapons which were to be used in the commission of the crime," said the Delhi Police official.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, as well as the Home Ministry, have already been apprised of the plot and the subsequent probe. The source has claimed that they have a vital lead about the identified accused.

"The idea of the gang is to carry out lone-wolf type attack. They want to create unrest in society. We have registered a case under various sections of the IPC. We have identified them and will be able to nab them," said a source.

