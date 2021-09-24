PM CARES Not A Fund Of The Centre: PMO Informs Delhi HC On Plea Seeking Transparency

The PM CARES Fund is neither a fund of the Central government nor does the amount go into the Consolidated Fund of India, Under Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Pradeep Kumar Srivastava informed the Delhi High Court in an affidavit. It was in response to a plea by Samyak Gangwal seeking PM CARES to be declared a "State" under the Constitution to ensure its transparency and that it should be brought under the RTI as a "public authority". However, the Centre stressed that it was not possible to disclose third-party information irrespective of whether the trust is a "State" or "public authority".

Stressing all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques or demand drafts, it added that the audited report and the expenditure of PM CARES Fund are displayed on the website. While seeking the dismissal of this plea, the affidavit mentioned that the trust "functions on the principles of transparency and public good in larger public interest like any other charitable trust and, therefore, cannot have any objection in uploading all its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency". So far, only the audited statement of the period ending March 31, 2020, has been uploaded on the website.

What is PM CARES fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28, 2020. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking. This fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Key verdict of the Supreme Court

On August 18, 2020, a three-judge bench of the SC comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah refused to issue a direction to transfer the funds collected in PM CARES to the National Disaster Relief Fund. The petition in this regard was filed by the Centre For Public Interest Litigation. In the verdict, the apex court clarified that PM CARES and NDRF are two entirely different funds with different objectives and purposes.

While the NDRF is a statutory fund required to be audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, PM CARES Fund has been constituted as a public charitable trust. The top court noted that no government money is credited in PM CARES, which entirely receives voluntary contributions from individuals and organisations. At the same time, the bench added that there is no statutory prohibition for the Centre utilising the NDRF to provide assistance in the fight against COVID-19.