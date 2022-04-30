PM Modi Addresses Joint Conference Of CMs And Chief Justices; Bats For 'digitisation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the inaugural session of the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers of States and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. During this while, he also addressed the present dignitaries and leaders further speaking on India's justice delivery and law and order system followed by the prevalent challenges that are faced in the system.

Speaking on easing the legal proceedings for citizens, PM Modi said that law should be in a simple language and simple terms which would make it easy for people to relate. "Along with the legal terminology, common people should also understand the law. We should make legal proceedings in such a way that even common people should understand", he added.

Adding more to it, he also highlighted the importance of promoting local languages in legal proceedings and said that the high court proceedings are mostly held in English thus there is a need to promote local languages in law. Furthermore, calling the judiciary the "guardian of the constitution", the prime minister noted that the legislature represents the aspirations of citizens. "Judiciary and executive have continuously evolved and this relation will give direction to the country", he added.

Further mentioning the changes that are needed to be brought into the law system, PM Modi said that around 1,800 irrelevant laws were recognised in 2015 and so far 1,450 such laws have been abolished. On the other hand, about 3.5 lakh people under trial are presently in jail and come from poorer families. Referring to these, the Prime Minister made an appeal to all the chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to give priority to such matters on humanitarian sensibility and further said that mediation is an important tool for settlement of pending cases.

PM Modi while addressing the event on Saturday also pushed for more and more digitisation of law proceedings in the country. Noting that the government considers the possibilities of technology in the judicial system, he said that it is an essential part of the Digital India mission further citing the example of 'e-courts' project in mission mode.

He also spoke about increasing digital transactions in the country stating that it has become common in small towns and villages further adding that 40% of the digital transactions took place last year in India.

The Prime Minister also noted the development of law universities in other countries and said that several law universities are teaching block-chains, electronic discovery, cybersecurity, robotics, AI, and bioethics, and thus extending legal education on international standards remains a responsibility.



