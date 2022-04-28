PM Modi Hails AFSPA Removal From Parts Of Northeast, Calls It 'big Step' For Development

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Centre's removal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from 3 northeastern states. He was speaking at the ‘peace, unity and development rally’ in Assam’s Diphu in Karbi Anglong district. Addressing the people, PM Modi said that the government was working to resolve all border-related issues in the state.

PM Modi was speaking at the ‘peace, unity & development rally’ in Diphu when he talked removal of AFSPA from parts of Assam for improved law and order. “Recently, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, was removed from 23 districts in the Assam. We have removed AFSPA from many areas of the North East as a result of better law and order,” PM Modi said.

Further speaking about the Centre’s decision to remove the act, the PM said, "Our government removed AFSPA from Tripura and Meghalaya while the previous governments kept on extending it. We have also removed it.” Furthermore, he added, “the removal of AFSPA is a very big step for the development of the northeast.”

PM Modi further went on to speak about the border issues in the region. “With the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the solution to border-related issues is being sought today. The recent agreement reached between Assam and Meghalaya will encourage others also,” the PM said. The PM, while addressing the public gathering lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said that he was working closely with the government to improve the state. “CM Himanta is contributing a lot to Assam's development.”

Demand to repeal AFSPA

Enacted on September 11, 1958, to bring the situation under control in conflict-hit areas, AFSPA was initially implemented in the Northeast followed by Punjab. This law empowers the Armed Forces personnel to use force even to the extent of causing death, destroying structures used as hideouts, training camps, or from where attacks are likely to be launched and arresting anyone without a warrant. In Jammu and Kashmir, a separate law- Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act has been in place since July 5, 1990.

The demand to repeal AFSPA from Nagaland gained momentum after 6 coal mine labourers were killed in an ambush by security forces while they were returning to the Oting village of the Mon district in Nagaland on December 6, 2021. Subsequently, there was a backlash from angry locals, leading to the death of 8 more civilians as well as one security personnel. On December 23, 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a key meeting which was attended by Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Nagaland Deputy CM Y Patton, NPFLP leader TR Zeliang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Later, the Union government decided to reduce the areas under the Act in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades.

Image: PTI/Republic World