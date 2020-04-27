PM Modi-CMs Covid Conference Attended By Mamata Banerjee; PM May Address In Next 4-5 Days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is interacting with Chief Ministers on Monday, via conferencing, on the prevailing Coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of nationwide lockdown. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan is not attending the video conference meeting of CMs with Prime Minister Modi. According to ANI sources, Kerala has given its suggestions in writing and the state's Chief Secretary attended the meeting.

PM may address nation soon

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also a part of the meeting. The last meeting of the CMs with PM Modi lasted four hours as all the Chief Ministers put forth their point of view on the situation. According to Republic sources, PM Modi may address the nation in the next 4-5 days. Sources added that a clear exit plan and how it should be implemented in a phased manner will also be discussed.

At least eight states have written to the PMO that they would want certain specific relaxations keeping in mind the economic ramification of the economic lockdown, sources said.

'There will be clarity on the future course of action'

Before the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had said, "The CMs will explain the situation in their respective states at the conference. There will be some estimates on the situation in the country and in the states. Opinions on how the next plan of action will also be figured on Monday's conference. Hence, there will be clarity on the future course of action."

The Prime Minister has already held three such interactions with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

