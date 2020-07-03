PM Modi's FULL Ladakh Speech: 'The World Has United Against Expansionists,' China Warned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Indian Armed forces in Ladakh lauded their dedication with which they are protecting the motherland. PM Modi said their willpower is as firm as the mountains where they are posted. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to the soldiers martyred in the Galwan Valley clash.

'The whole country believes in you'

PM Modi said, "Friends, your dedication to the protection of motherland is matchless. The conditions in which you are protecting and serving India, nobody in the world can compete with that. The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength. Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today."

"Your willpower is as firm as the mountains which we can see. Today, I can feel and see with my eyes that when the duty of protection of India is in your hands, the whole country believes in you and they feel relaxed. This inspires the citizens to work day and night for the country. Atmanirbhar Bharat ka sankalp aapke ke tyaag, balidaan, pursharth ke karan aur bhi mazboot hota hai," he added

"The courage which you all and your peers showed has sent across the message across the world about India's strength. I can see women, soldiers, too. This inspires us more," the Prime Minister said.

Paying his tributes to the soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan valley clash, PM Modi said, "The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country. Bharat Mata's enemies have seen your fire and fury."

"Those who are weak can never initiate peace, bravery is a pre-requisite for peace. Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

PM Narendra Modi added, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'"

Expansionism versus Developmental Growth - Attack on China

Prime Minister Modi contrasted vistaarvaad (Expansionism) with vikasvaad (Developmental growth), in an unmentioned but direct assessment of China, and slammed powers that tried to use expansionism.

Era of expansionism is over. The world has moved on the path of development. Expansionist forces have ruined the world in the last century. But they have either been defeated or forgotten in history: PM

PM Modi leads from the front

PM Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane, reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said. He visited one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Prime Minister was also briefed by senior Army officers. Located at 11,000 feet, Nimu is among the toughest terrains, on the banks of river Indus and surrounded by the Zanskar range.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has called a meet of core minister back in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other PMO officials will attend the meeting, sources said.

The Prime Minister's visit, which comes as an almost unforeseeable development, assumes massive significance on account of India being engaged in multifaceted tensions with China, leading the world in this regard as anti-China sentiment grows. Over the past few weeks, since the clash, India has taken the sheen of China's air of invincibility, by doing the following, at a minimum:

1. Going toe-to-toe with the Chinese PLA militarily

2. Blocking Chinese entities from investing in India under automatic FDA route

3. Bolstering 123 nations' effort to probe China over Covid's origin

4. Putting a full-stop to Chinese land-grabs, emboldening others

5. Banning Chinese apps and teaching China that protectionism isn't a one-way street

