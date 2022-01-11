PM Modi Security Breach: Another PIL In SC Seeks Criminal Action Against Punjab CM Channi

A day after the Supreme Court agreed for a court-monitored probe into the lapses in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security, another PIL has been filed in the top court seeking criminal action against Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab DGP, and other state government officials for the 'deliberate' compromise of the PM's security.

The plea, filed by advocate Neeraj Kumar on January 7, seeks an NIA probe into the terror angle and the alleged role of Punjab police and Congress government in risking PM Modi's life by 'leaking' sensitive information to the protesters to block his route to Ferozpur on January 5.

The PM's convoy stood exposed on a flyover at Hussainwala for 20 minutes after protesters blocked the road to Ferozpur, where he was to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint political rally. Notably, apart from the SPG, no other state police protection was provided to the premier's convoy while it was stranded on the flyover.

Pointing out that there was no coordination or response from the Punjab government towards the distress calls regarding the Prime Minister's security, the plea stated, "It is crystal clear that the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police had common intention to keep away from receiving the Prime Minister and to accompany him to attend official programs. This is a part of a conspiracy to deliberately put his security in jeopardy."

The PIL further claimed that private persons were given access to the Prime Minister’s route, and other persons were instigated to join the blockade, "which represents a serious and unpardonable breach of national security by the State apparatus and the political establishment of the State." The petitioner demanded an investigation into the alleged role played by state government officers in adding to and abetting the January 5 security breach.

SC-monitored Committee to probe PM Modi's security breach

Notably, on Monday, the Supreme Court bench headed by CJI NV Ramana agreed to set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge to probe PM Modi's security breach and ordered the suspension of committees appointed by the Punjab government and the MHA to probe the incident.

The top court indicated that DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, and ADGP (security) of Punjab might be included in the committee. However, more clarity on the final composition of the panel will become emerge when the SC pronounces its order.