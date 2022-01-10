Amid the ongoing hearing of high profile case of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab's Ferozepur, the Republic Media Network has learned that several top advocates of the Supreme Court received threats. The Republic Media Network also spoke to Nishant Katneshwarkar, former Chief Standing Counsel of Maharashtra. According to Katneshwarkar, the number from which he received the threat was from the United Kingdom. Moreover, he also revealed that the call was from the Khalistani terrorist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

"Before sometime, I received a call and the number was from United Kingdom. It was a pre-recorded message and it said that the call was from the SFJ. The group took responsibility for the recent security breach case. Apart from that, the message also said that the honorable Supreme Court judges should take into consideration that the security breach matter should not be heard in the apex court," said Nishant Katneshwarkar

Katneshwarkar further remarked that he also enquired with his colleagues who have received similar threat calls. However, not all advocates picked up the call, he stated. According to the former Chief Standing Counsel, all lawyers received the call from same number between 9 to 11 am. Initially, many thought that it was a prank call and therefore they switched off the phones. The duration of the threat call was around 30 to 40 seconds he added. Katneshwarkar has demanded that there should be an enquiry about the matter.

"There should be an enquiry if it's mischief or a larger conspiracy. It is nobody's duty to tell the Supreme Court which matter to hear," said the former Chief Standing Counsel of Maharashtra, Nishant Kanteshwarkar.

Top SC lawyers get threat call

Many senior advocates in the Supreme Court got a threatening call from the UK pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. As per sources, the call contained a pre-recorded message by an unnamed organization that claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's route on January 5. It also warned the SC against hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into this matter citing that it was yet to provide "justice" to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

PM Modi's security breach

Ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 after his security was compromised when he arrived in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. At present, both the MHA as well as the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses.