PM Modi Security Breach: Punjab Govt To Submit Interim Report Soon As MHA Seeks ATR

The Punjab government will soon submit the "interim" report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, related to the security breach issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit in January last year.

According to Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, the state administration will send an interim report to the Home Ministry in a day or two. "A petition was filed before Supreme Court. SC formed a panel that conducted an inquiry. They sent us the report. They examined the roles of all officers, as to what was the lapse and on whose part," Janjua told ANI.

"They’ve given all details. We have the report now, it’s under consideration. Action is being taken but an opportunity for a hearing is given to all officers before action is taken. We’ll send an interim report (to MHA) in a day or two that we are taking these actions," he added.

Notably, this comes after the Centre sought a detailed action-taken report (ATR) from Punjab government-led by CM Bhagwant Mann over the Prime Minister's security breach. According to sources, the MHA had sent a letter to the Mann government, asking for a detailed ATR against the erring officers.

PM Modi's security breach

On January 5, 2022, ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, PM Modi was compelled to cancel his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state.

The Prime Minister landed at Bathinda, from where he was scheduled to visit National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. However, due to weather and poor visibility, PM Modi decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial by road.

According to the MHA, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes at a flyover around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade by some protestors. The MHA further stated that PM Modi returned to the Bathinda Airport due to the Punjab government not deploying additional security as part of the contingency plan.

Following this security breach, the MHA had constituted a 3-member committee to probe the security lapse. In addition to this, the Supreme Court had also formed an inquiry committee to look into the issue. The SC-appointed committee submitted its report last year and indicted then-state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Police Chief S Chattopadhyaya, and other top officers.