PM Modi Security Breach: SC Constitutes Probe Panel Headed By Retd. Judge Indu Malhotra

In a key development on Wednesday, the Supreme Court appointed a 4-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to probe PM Modi's security breach. The SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and Surya Kant was hearing a plea by an organization named "Lawyer's Voice" which sought an independent inquiry in this matter. The bench had earlier directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to preserve the travel records of the PM's Punjab visit.

Observing that this issue cannot be decided by one-sided teams, the bench revealed that the Registrar General of the P&H HC, Director General or not nominee not below the rank of IG NIA, DG of UT of Chandigarh and ADGP(Security) of Punjab will be a part of the independent probe panel. The terms of reference for this committee will be to ascertain those responsible for the security breach, the extent of culpability, remedial measures and suggestions on the security of constitutional functionaries. The Registrar General was directed to submit all records to Justice Malhotra and the report has to be submitted at the earliest.

Supreme Court sets up a committee headed by a retired top court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate the security lapse during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5 pic.twitter.com/nHjzYRFjk7 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2022

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the apex court stayed their functioning.